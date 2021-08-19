Lithia Motors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,672 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,734% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 put options.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $5.83 on Thursday, reaching $333.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.42.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.5% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

