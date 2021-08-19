Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.29. 17,280,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,392,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.