Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,181 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Davis Select International ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,806,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares during the period.

Shares of DINT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 46,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85. Davis Select International ETF has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

