Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 42,553 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 1.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.69.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $101.61. 1,096,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,283. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.08. The company has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.