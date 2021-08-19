Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.9% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 521,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,424,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.80. 57,211,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,514,408. The company has a market cap of $273.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

