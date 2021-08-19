LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-2.020-$-1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $464 million-$471 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.33 million.LivePerson also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.550-$-0.490 EPS.

NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,241. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.54.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

