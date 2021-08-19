Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 97,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 295,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,990 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.