Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.
LITE stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.96. 1,466,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,861. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
