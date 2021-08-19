Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 14.1% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 17.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

