Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNDNF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.14. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $36.61.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

