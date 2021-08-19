Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.50 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of C$7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,650. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

