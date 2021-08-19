LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 1.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.27. 1,764,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

