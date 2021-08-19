M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $714.16

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 714.16 ($9.33) and traded as high as GBX 716 ($9.35). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 713 ($9.32), with a volume of 5,620 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 906 ($11.84) target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 906 ($11.84) price objective on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 714.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.32. The company has a market capitalization of £389.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41.

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

