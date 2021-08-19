Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 942,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 31,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 38,842 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 397,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period.

Shares of MGU opened at $23.96 on Thursday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

