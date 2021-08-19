Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of M traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,572,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.15. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

