Macy’s (NYSE:M) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.16, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.41-3.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

