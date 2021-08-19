Mad River Investors Has $2.07 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mad River Investors decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for about 1.3% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.43. The company had a trading volume of 221,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,838,200. The company has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.23. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

