Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $15.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $673.47. 14,125,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,549,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

