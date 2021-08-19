MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.94.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$22.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.28. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 396.79.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.2499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,734,562.56. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64. Insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162 over the last 90 days.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

