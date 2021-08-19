MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Down 22.0% in July

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNSB traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,135. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 35.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price target on MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.