Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLVF shares. TheStreet downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ MLVF opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $142.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 18.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.