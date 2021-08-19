Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,916,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after buying an additional 1,146,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,908,000 after buying an additional 1,053,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,137.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,412,000 after buying an additional 732,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 93.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,274,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,421,000 after acquiring an additional 616,091 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.74.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

