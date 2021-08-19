Marc J. Rowan Sells 433 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 433 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $28,361.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ATH stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.98.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

