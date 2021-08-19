Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Position Raised by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 133.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Markel by 14.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,743,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Markel by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Markel by 65.0% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL traded down $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $1,255.35. 26,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,563. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,217.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.