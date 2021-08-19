MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) vs. Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Critical Survey

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

MarketAxess has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MarketAxess and Futu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 0 6 3 0 2.33 Futu 0 2 4 0 2.67

MarketAxess currently has a consensus price target of $521.13, indicating a potential upside of 12.84%. Futu has a consensus price target of $194.30, indicating a potential upside of 104.78%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than MarketAxess.

Profitability

This table compares MarketAxess and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 40.79% 29.87% 20.38% Futu 46.42% 26.29% 2.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of MarketAxess shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MarketAxess and Futu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $689.13 million 25.46 $299.38 million $7.85 58.83 Futu $427.02 million 32.27 $170.96 million $1.31 72.43

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Futu. MarketAxess is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Futu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Futu on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

