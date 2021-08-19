MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Up 7.9%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.67. 2,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 443,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

