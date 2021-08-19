Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Masonite International stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.28. The stock had a trading volume of 163,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.83.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.