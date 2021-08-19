MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.70. MasTec reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. increased their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.77. 685,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,849. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

