Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Mastercard by 11.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $358.53. 70,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,349. The stock has a market cap of $353.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

