Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $430.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $427.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Mastercard stock opened at $360.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

