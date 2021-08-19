Matterport Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matterport in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Matterport’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Matterport has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

