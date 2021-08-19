Maureen Ann Kelly Sells 300 Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Maureen Ann Kelly sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$11,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,401,411.

Maureen Ann Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 31st, Maureen Ann Kelly sold 500 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.91, for a total value of C$16,455.00.

Shares of RUS opened at C$36.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.10 and a 1 year high of C$37.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

RUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.86.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

