Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director James R. Bergman Sells 827 Shares

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director James R. Bergman sold 827 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $76,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
