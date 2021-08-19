Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director James R. Bergman Sells 827 Shares

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director James R. Bergman sold 827 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $76,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.