McAdam LLC Buys 108 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.23. 1,451,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,032. The stock has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

