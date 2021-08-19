McAdam LLC Buys 882 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

IWP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $112.54. 422,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,523. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.44 and a one year high of $116.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

