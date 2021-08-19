McAdam LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

