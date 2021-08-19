McAdam LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,086 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 3.5% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.81% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $30,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46,159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 617,146 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,766,000 after purchasing an additional 278,150 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,094.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 287,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 274,825 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 263,403 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,941,000 after acquiring an additional 214,842 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.55. 244,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,633. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.08.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.