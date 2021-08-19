McAdam LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $363.96. 46,599,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,945,602. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $369.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

