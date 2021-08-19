McAdam LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.56. 378,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.95. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

