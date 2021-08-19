Mchain (MAR) Hits Market Cap of $87,952.70

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Mchain has a market cap of $87,952.70 and $25.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 98.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006050 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007120 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 68,795,425 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.