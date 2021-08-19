McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.800-$20.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.76 billion-$254.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.75 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.13.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.26. The company had a trading volume of 678,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,671. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

