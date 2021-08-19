Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $6.15 price target on the stock.

MEDXF opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

