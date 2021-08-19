megaBONK Price Reaches $0.0757 on Top Exchanges (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. megaBONK has a market cap of $227,166.48 and $7,250.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0757 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About megaBONK

MBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

