Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MEJHY remained flat at $$15.69 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 394. Meiji has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62.
Meiji Company Profile
