MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,113 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $65,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

