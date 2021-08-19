Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF remained flat at $$1.45 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.13. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

