Metronome (MET) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. Metronome has a market cap of $53.21 million and $87,547.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00009393 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00056539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00147254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00150836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,083.40 or 0.99971655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.69 or 0.00912360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.98 or 0.06711682 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,315,383 coins and its circulating supply is 12,029,009 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.