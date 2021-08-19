Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,917,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 339,472 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Micron Technology worth $332,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.99. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

