Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Short Interest Update

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MSBI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. 1,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,557. The company has a market capitalization of $556.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

