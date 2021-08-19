Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Short Interest Up 31.2% in July

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 483,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,835. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $108.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.78.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 47.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 222,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth about $171,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

